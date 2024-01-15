Diversity Is Going to Get Us Killed

More evidence that the federal government has gone stark, raving mad:

The Federal Aviation Administration is actively recruiting workers who suffer “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website. “Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring,” the FAA’s website states. “They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.”

Why in the world would the FAA actively be seeking employees with “severe intellectual disability” or “psychiatric disability”?

The initiative is part of the FAA’s “Diversity and Inclusion” hiring plan, which claims “diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond.”

Sure. People with severe intellectual disabilities and psychiatric disorders are just what we need for safe air travel. How crazy are these people? The general decline of standards across our society, which in many cases is due to “diversity,” is already causing aviation problems, as in the case of the Boeing door plug that blew out on the Alaska Airlines flight. I seriously doubt that anyone who has to fly, or wants to fly, has any interest in diversity, either in the airlines or at the FAA.