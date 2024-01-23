Elkana Vizel, of blessed memory

Elkana Vizel is one of the IDF soldiers killed in Gaza last night. The Times of Israel reports that he was a squad commander, an elementary school teacher, and an alumnus of the Ramat Gan Hesder Yeshiva. He is survived by his wife Galit and their four children as well as his parents and seven siblings. He insisted on returning to reserve duty after being injured during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. At his wife’s request, he wrote a letter to his family in case of the worst. This is what he wrote:

If you are reading these words, something must have happened to me.

First, in the event that I have been taken captive, I demand that no deal for the release of a single terrorist be made for my release. Our resounding victory is more important than anything else, so please simply continue putting all of your effort into ensuring that our victory is as resounding as possible.

Perhaps I have been killed in battle. When a soldier is killed in battle, it’s sad. But I ask you to be happy. Don’t be sad when you bid farewell to me. Sing a lot, enter people’s hearts, hold one another’s hands and strengthen one another. We have so much to be proud of and be happy about. We are a generation of redemption! We are writing the most significant moments in the history of our nation and of the entire world. So I ask you to please be optimistic. Keep always choosing life – a life of love, hope, purity, and optimism.

Look those who are dear to you in the whites of their eyes and remind them that everything they experience in this life is worth it and they have a great deal to live for. Live! Don’t stop the power of life for even a single moment!

I was already wounded in Operation Protective Edge. I had the option of staying behind, but not for a moment do I regret my decision to go back into combat. On the contrary: it’s the best decision I ever made.