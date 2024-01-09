Gas Keeps the Lights On

Grid Brief performs the valuable service of reminding us where our electricity comes from, thus dispelling the fog of misinformation that surrounds “green” energy. This chart shows hourly sources of electricity for the week from December 31 to January 7.

It shows that essentially, America runs on natural gas. Coal and nuclear, both cheap and reliable, vie for second place. Hydropower is a useful if relatively minor player. Wind is ridiculous: it contributes little, and that little rises and falls randomly, needlessly complicating the jobs of grid operators. Solar power is not quite as silly as wind, but is reliably unreliable. Why does the energy generated by natural gas rise and fall during any 24-hour cycle? Because grid operators have to turn natural gas plants up when it gets dark, or solar power is otherwise unavailable. Otherwise, gas plants could operate with boring regularity:

It is almost unbelievable that the Biden administration is doing its best to shut down natural gas plants, along with dismantling coal altogether. With what will these plentiful and reliable sources of energy be replaced? Wind and solar? That is not a serious proposal.