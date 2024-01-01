Ever since Israel began to retaliate against Gaza’s infamous attacks of October 7, the “international community” has been wringing its hands over the danger to innocent civilians in Gaza. But few have asked the question, how many innocent civilians are there in Gaza? Are there any?

Mia Schem is an Israeli who was held captive in Gaza for 54 days, and released as part of last month’s prisoner exchange. This weekend she gave interviews to two Israeli television stations. She described how she was shot in the arm and taken prisoner at the Supernova music festival. She was taken to Gaza, where a veterinarian operated on her injured arm. Thereafter she was housed with a Gazan family, who tormented her.

She was kept in a room and was told she couldn’t speak, couldn’t move, couldn’t cry, couldn’t be seen, she recounted: “There’s a terrorist, who is watching you 24/7, who is raping you with his eyes… an evil stare. I was afraid of being raped. It was my biggest fear there.” She said she did not shower the entire period in captivity, didn’t receive any medications or painkillers, and would receive food “sometimes.”

Much more at the link, all of it appalling. This is the conclusion Schem drew from her experience:

“It’s important to me to reveal the real situation about the people who live in Gaza, who they really are, and what I went through there,” she told Channel 13 news. “I experienced hell. Everyone there are terrorists… there are no innocent civilians, not one,” she said. “[Innocent civilians] don’t exist.”

***

Schem said she felt only “pure hatred. There are no innocent citizens there. They’re families controlled by Hamas. They’re children who from the moment they are born, they teach them that Israel is Palestine and just to hate Jews.”

That is, I think, the sad truth, and the reason why destroying Hamas is not enough if the sick culture of Gaza persists.