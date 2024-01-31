Post-Fauci Doc

By now millions have seen Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce urging fans to take a hit of Pfizer vaccine with their flu shot. Before making the call, fans should get to know another player behind the scenes.

The Pfizer vaccines are allegedly tailored to new “variants,” which the commercials fail to explain. According to the CDC, the Covid virus “has many variants,” which “represent relatively small changes compared with previous variants,” and most of the time “make little to no impact.” Even so, it’s important to “protect yourself and others,” by “staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.” (emphases added)

Under Dr. Anthony Fauci, a government bureaucrat for 50 years and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984-2022, variants of the Covid virus gained scientific-sounding numbers and menacing names: (B. 1.617. 2) known as “Delta” and “Omicron” (B.1.1.529). According to Fauci, Delta was the “greatest threat,” and Omicron would find just about everybody,” leading to possible “hospitalization and death,” for those not vaccinated.

According to the CDC, the latest variant is JN.1, “closely related to the variant BA.2.86 that CDC has been tracking since August,” and JN.1 has “only a single change” in the spike protein with BA.2.86. That variant, also tagged “Pirola,” is a “grandchild of Omicron,” according to Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “It’s infectiousness is about the same, its transmissibility, its contagiousness, and its severity is about the same.”

According to the report, the new vaccines are “expected to be effective against the variant,” which is not the same as actual, proven effectiveness. Even so, Dr. Schaffner says, “If you haven’t been vaccinated—and so many people have not yet—there’s still time to get vaccinated, and while you’re at it, get your flu shot too.” That is the same pitch coming from Travis Kelce, but there’s more fans should know.

Like Dr. Nancy Messonnier, who first announced the presence of the “novel virus,” Dr. Schaffner is a veteran of the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) the CDC’s medical CIA, which failed to prevent the Covid virus from arriving in America. Dr. Schaffner is also a big fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a “genius” at “shaping what he says in order to communicate effectively with the general public.” Trouble is, much of what Dr. Fauci “shaped” for public consumption turned out to be wrong.

As the former NIAID boss recently explained, social distancing rules were not based on science and “sort of just appeared.” This from a man who once claimed “I represent science,” which isn’t even close.

Dr. Fauci’s preferred treatment for AIDS was Azidothymidine, also known as Zidovudine and AZT. This DNA chain terminator was rejected for cancer treatment because of cytotoxicity, lethality to cells. Fauci forced AZT and other dangerous drugs on black foster children in New York. For details, see The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Like Fauci, William Schaffner earned a medical degree at Cornell, but also like Fauci his bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry. The EIS vet “has worked extensively on the effective use of vaccines in both pediatric and adult populations and has been a member of numerous expert advisory committees that establish national vaccine policy.”

Dr. Schaffner knows that the new variant is basically the same as the others. He has to know that vaccines recommended by the CDC do not prevent infection or transmission of Covid. As fans may recall, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden, vaccinated and boosted to the max, both tested positive for Covid. So did senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, both vaccinated and boosted.

Dr. Schaffner has to know about vaccine injuries, and the EIS vet is surely aware that Pfizer once wanted 75 years to reveal safety data on their vaccines. Yet like Travis Kelce, Schaffner wants everybody to get Pfizer vaccines with their flu shot. If fans choose to drop back and punt it would be hard to blame them. After all, this is a commercial.

As Sen. Rand Paul, a medical doctor, contended in Deception: The Great Covid Cover-up, vaccine mandates, “should not be dictated by anyone who stands to gain monetarily.” What Fauci and his variant Schaffner have gained monetarily remains unclear, but it’s not just about them. The CDC, NIH and NIAID need an enema and full body scan, followed by major amputations.