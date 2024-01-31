The Bracing Bryce on the Power Grid

Our pal Robert Bryce—and if you don’t follow Robert’s Substack, then you don’t follow energy!—is out this week with a new documentary on “Juice: Power, Politics, and the Grid.”
Part 1, 18 minutes long, is up for free on YouTube. He begins his story with the crisis of the Texas electricity grid last year and a conversation with Meredith Angwin, and hidden treasure of energy knowledge. Well worth your time (partly for the groovy theme music). We’ll roll out the rest of the series one installment at a time, though feel free to jump our queue if your energy interest is insatiable.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.