The Bracing Bryce on the Power Grid

Our pal Robert Bryce—and if you don’t follow Robert’s Substack, then you don’t follow energy!—is out this week with a new documentary on “Juice: Power, Politics, and the Grid.”

Part 1, 18 minutes long, is up for free on YouTube. He begins his story with the crisis of the Texas electricity grid last year and a conversation with Meredith Angwin, and hidden treasure of energy knowledge. Well worth your time (partly for the groovy theme music). We’ll roll out the rest of the series one installment at a time, though feel free to jump our queue if your energy interest is insatiable.