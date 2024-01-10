Thought for the Day: Send Joe to the Vatican?

From “Eldest Statesmen,” by Fintan O’Toole in the current issue of the New York Review of Books:

It is quite a thought that if Joe Biden were a Catholic bishop, he would have been required to submit his resignation to the pope five years ago. If he were a cardinal, he would, when he turned eighty in November 2022, have lost his right to vote in the conclave that will choose the next pope. . . If Biden won a second term as president, he would (assuming he survives) be older at its end than Pope Benedict XVI was when he announced, against the church’s longstanding precedent of popes dying in office, that he was retiring because he was simply too old to continue. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party’s unwritten rule, introduced in the 1990s, is that members of the Politburo Standing Committee should retire if they are sixty-eight or older at the time of the party congress, which is held every five years.

This suggests two rich possibilities to get rid of Joe Biden. Get him named a bishop or cardinal in the Catholic Church, whereupon his retirement takes effect immediately. Or, bring a suit at the Hague on the claim that, since Biden is in hock to China, he is no longer eligible under China’s rules to hold office.