Time For Regime Change In Iran

The Houthis are the last straw. Iran’s mullahs are behind just about everything bad that is happening in the Middle East–Hamas, Hezbollah, interference in Iraq and now the Houthis. With serious threat of a wider war, and now an unacceptable disruption of international shipping, the mullahs have to go. And they need to go now, since they are very close to having nuclear weapons, which will complicate any effort to depose them.

I don’t pretend to know the best way to topple Iran’s government. Selective strikes? Invasion? Cooperation with internal forces that are numerous and anti-mullah, but of unknown resolution and organization? I don’t know.

The U.S. military is said to have contingency plans for all kinds of unlikely events. No doubt there is a plan or two for getting rid of the mullahs, although in recent years planning has probably turned more toward pronouns and sex change operations. In any event, those plans should be dusted off and updated. Presumably the Israelis would partner with us in any effort to rid the Earth of Iran’s theocracy, and I have no doubt that they have contingency plans that have not been gathering dust.

Probably no one else would participate, as the major European countries are all afraid of their Islamic minorities. But probably no one else would be much help, anyway.

The important thing is to resolve, right now, on regime change in Iran. Then select a plan and execute it at the earliest opportunity. The world can no longer tolerate the power of the mullahs.