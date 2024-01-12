Voltaire, call your office

In his Essay on General History and on the Manners and Spirit of Nations, Voltaire observed that the Holy Roman Empire was neither Holy, nor Roman, nor an Empire. To take a current analogue, think of the Southern Poverty Law Center or the International Court of Justice. This is the point Alan Dershowitz makes regarding the ICJ in the opening of his column “The International Court Of ‘Injustice’ Begins Its Blood Libel Trial Against Israel.”

South Africa has charged Israel with genocide in the ICJ. The ICJ has conducted two days of hearings on the issue. The charge is a calculated variation on the big lie, and a sick one at that. Unfortunately, South Africa supports Hamas. South Africa’s petition is part of the propaganda campaign waged on behalf of Hamas. The big lie is all they have to work with.

David Horovitz treats the proceedings seriously in his informative Times of Israel column “After hearing out South Africa and Israel on genocide, what a fair-minded court would do.” Horovitz argues in support of the prudential approach Israel has taken to defending itself against South Africa’s ICJ petition. A fair-minded court would tell South Africa to go to hell.

Video of some of the proceedings is available on X. In the four-minute clip below, Dr. Galit Rajuan from the Israeli Ministry of Justice effectively makes points that we have frequently documented on Power Line.