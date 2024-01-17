What Keeps the Lights On?

Most of the country is in the grip of a cold snap, and demand for electricity is high. So where is our power coming from? Fossil fuels and nuclear energy. This chart is from the invaluable Grid Brief:

America runs on natural gas, coal and nuclear power. Everything else is an afterthought. Note that over the last few days, when demand for electricity has spiked, wind turbines have contributed almost nothing. That is typical. When it gets very cold, the wind tends to die down. In fact, if it gets cold enough wind turbines draw electricity from the grid, and thus become a net negative factor. And solar power is consistently pathetic.

The idea that America can be run on wind and solar power is absurd, but the grifters promoting that fantasy are sucking many billions of dollars out of our economy, with a goal of eventually shifting trillions of dollars into their pockets.