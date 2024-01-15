Via the tweet below, CentCom reports that yesterday “at 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea. The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by U.S. fighter aircraft. There were no injuries or damage reported.”

That is yet another in a series of audacious attacks by the Houthis. What we have here is failure to deter. Luther Ray Abel has valuable background here (behind NRO’s paywall).

Late last week in “Beyond the Houthis” I noted that the Houthi attacks were instigated by Iran and that the Iranian regime needed to be held accountable. The regime infers that it is immune so long as Biden is calling the shots and — I think predictably — continues to put the Biden administration to the test.