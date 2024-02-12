Posted on February 11, 2024 by Steven Hayward in Energy Policy

All Oil Everything—Duh

Our pal Remy Munasifi trains his trademark mockery on the “end oil” protestors who show up heavily-laden with petroleum based products:

This takes us back to Chris Wright, founder and CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services (and a podcast guest three or four years ago), who made fools of North Face after an especially egregious example of virtue signaling:

