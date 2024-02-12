All Oil Everything—Duh

Our pal Remy Munasifi trains his trademark mockery on the “end oil” protestors who show up heavily-laden with petroleum based products:
This takes us back to Chris Wright, founder and CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services (and a podcast guest three or four years ago), who made fools of North Face after an especially egregious example of virtue signaling:
