Arson Update

The arson that occurred at around 2 am on January 28 has largely destroyed the building in which my organization, Center of the American Experiment, was located. That building was home to a lot of small businesses; with 22 employees we may have been the largest tenant. It was also home to two other conservative organizations, with which we are closely allied. The arsonists targeted those three groups, and no one else.

The arsonist or arsonists used gasoline as an accelerant. One of them (assuming the arson was carried out by more than one) was caught on video inside the building.

The building won’t reopen for a long time, probably a year or more. So my organization is looking for new permanent space.

Alpha News produced this video report. Along with me, it features Kendall Qualls, whose organization, Take Charge, was one of those that were firebombed:

In a couple of hours, we are holding a press conference at which I will announce that American Experiment is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist or arsonists. We are working closely with the FBI, which is in charge of the investigation. They are making progress, and I believe the criminals will be caught.