Biden Calls Up Fake Story—Again

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, all from Georgia, were killed in a drone strike by Iran-backed forces on January 28. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and members of Congress were first to call the families. Parents were told they needed to fill out special paperwork to get a call from the president, whose initial statement mentioned none of the victims. When Biden finally called on January 30, he told the parents of Kennedy Sanders that “My son spent a year in Iraq; that’s how I lost him.” Actually it wasn’t.

Beau Biden served a tour in Iraq from 2008-2009 but passed away from glioblastoma in May 2015 at Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. Joe Biden repeated the story many times, but it wasn’t true. Grieving parents of service members might remember Vice President Biden’s response to Maj. Nidal Hasan’s murder of 13 Americans at Fort Hood in 2009:

Jill and I join the President and Michelle in expressing our sympathies to the families of the brave soldiers who fell today. We are all praying for those who were wounded and hoping for their full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the entire Fort Hood community as they deal with this senseless tragedy.

Biden named not a single victim, not even Pvt. Francheska Velez, who was pregnant and pleaded for the life of “my baby.” Hasan was a self-proclaimed “soldier of Allah,” yelling “Allahu akbar” as he fired, but the vice president failed to name or condemn the shooter. For Biden, his victims only “fell,” in what was only a “senseless tragedy.”

For President Obama, the attack was “workplace violence,” not even gun violence. Sgt. Alonzo Lunsford, who took seven bullets from Hasan, in 2014 sought to meet with the president to explain how the wounded soldiers had been mistreated by bureaucracy. Obama declined to meet with Lunsford.

On his way out the door, Obama sent a planeload of cash to Iran, the world’s foremost sponsor of terrorism, still chanting “death to Israel, death to America.” Joe Biden has duly kept the money flowing. For Obama and Biden, Americans killed by Islamic terrorists are second-class victims.