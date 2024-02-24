Like John, it would be hilarious to observe the left’s sudden obsession with “Christian nationalism” if it weren’t based on an abysmal ignorance that is itself a grim threat to the continuation of our republic. I guess Thomas Jefferson was a Christian nationalist for the first sentence of the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence, although in fairness to stupid leftists, they don’t believe in “self-evident truth” either, because they are unable to grasp the meaning of “self-evident” as Thomas Aquinas, Jefferson, Hamilton, and Lincoln learned from Euclid. (One of my core lessons in the classroom is the continuity of thought between the “Two Tommys”—Tommy Aquinas and Tommy Jefferson. Hardly anyone ever notices this.)

Or how about John Adams: “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

But you know who else turns out to be a “Christian nationalist”?

Joe Biden, Christian Nationalist: "My rights are not derived from any government…they're given to me and each of my fellow citizens by our Creator." pic.twitter.com/fyswMmIzWd — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) February 23, 2024

Gosh—I wonder whatever became of that guy?