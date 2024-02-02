Juice: Power, Politics, and the Grid, Part 3: “Green Dreams”

This third episode of Robert Bryce’s new series explores the battle of the Osage Indian tribe against wind energy giant Enel, and this is just one story of local communities rebelling against landscape destroying wind and solar power. This installment is 24 minutes long. But still with the groovy music! This segment includes sound bytes from some of my favorite people, including Roger Pielke Jr, Michael Shellenberger, and Patty Limerick.

