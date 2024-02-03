Juice: Power, Politics, and the Grid, Part 4: “Nuclear Renaissance”

We’re back with part 4 of Robert Bryce’s new energy documentary, which looks at the sudden and surprising revival of nuclear power, which was thought to be dead for good after Jane Fonda’s fever dream came true with the Fukushima nuclear reactor explosion back in 2011. Yet Canada is on course to re-open a nuclear power plant it closed down a decade ago, and even the Biden Administration has just coughed up $1.5 billion to keep some U.S. nuclear plants open.
