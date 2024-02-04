Juice—Power, Politics, and the Grid, Part 5: “Industrial Cathedrals”

The final installment of Robert Bryce’s new documentary decries our short-term thinking about what is almost literally the backbone of modern civilization: the electricity grid. We take it for granted, and allowed it to become the plaything of the green dreamers. We are setting ourselves up for catastrophe.
If you haven’t already, there’s still time to sign up for Robert’s free Substack (he has a cool podcast, too). It’s worth if just for the database he keeps of rejected renewable energy projects—the only such tracking project that I am aware of.
