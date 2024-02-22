Mixed-up confusion illustrated

Before Bob Dylan really made his name in folk music he recorded “Mixed-Up Confusion” — a rock song that was his first single and that anticipated the direction he would go a few years later. Dylan recorded it in the sessions for Freewheelin‘, but Columbia held the original back from his albums until Dylan included it on Biograph in 1985.

The song comes to mind in connection with the video by Matt Orfalea below. The video illustrates Joe Biden’s propensity to confuse Ukraine, Russia, Iran, and Iraq. Orfalea’s video accompanies Matt Taibbi’s subscribers-only post presenting a dubious hypothesis to account for the confusion. I should think that Occam’s razor supplies a less dubious explanation, as it usually does.

Quotable quote: “This is like something out of Alice In Wonderland.”