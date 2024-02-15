Putin puttin’ us on

I don’t take anything Vladimir Putin says at face value. Politico now reports that, in a Rossiya 1 television interview yesterday, that Putin expressed his preference for Biden over Trump in the 2024 presidential election. For whatever it’s worth, here is the quote served up by Politico: “[Biden] is a more experienced, predictable person. He is a politician of the old school. But we will work with any leader of the United States, who is trusted by the American people.”

Politico doesn’t attribute the translation to anyone or raise any eyebrows over Putin’s description of Biden as “a politician of the old school.” If Putin were speaking in English, I would say that Putin is puttin’ us on. Biden is old. Biden is corrupt. Let’s just say that Putin has his number.

Putin also testified to Biden’s mental acuity. Again, I think it would be a mistake to take Putin at face value. However, this suggests why Putin might actually prefer Biden to Trump. In any case, we have to read between the lines here.