Posted on February 11, 2024 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias

Republicans Pounce!

How out of touch are reporters and editors at the New York Times? So out of touch that they didn’t realize the mockery that another “Republicans pounce” headline would draw:


That is amusing, but it is also a good reminder of how liberal reporters think. Democratic president is senile: why would we want to report on that? Republicans point out that Democratic president is senile: that’s the story!

Needless to say, Democrats never pounce.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses