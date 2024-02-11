How out of touch are reporters and editors at the New York Times? So out of touch that they didn’t realize the mockery that another “Republicans pounce” headline would draw:
The New York Times just stealth edited their “Republicans pounce” article after insane blowback pic.twitter.com/0hhFDVhX6l
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2024
That is amusing, but it is also a good reminder of how liberal reporters think. Democratic president is senile: why would we want to report on that? Republicans point out that Democratic president is senile: that’s the story!
Needless to say, Democrats never pounce.
