How out of touch are reporters and editors at the New York Times? So out of touch that they didn’t realize the mockery that another “Republicans pounce” headline would draw:

The New York Times just stealth edited their “Republicans pounce” article after insane blowback pic.twitter.com/0hhFDVhX6l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2024



That is amusing, but it is also a good reminder of how liberal reporters think. Democratic president is senile: why would we want to report on that? Republicans point out that Democratic president is senile: that’s the story!

Needless to say, Democrats never pounce.