Stumbling into the future

The folks running the daycare operation at the White House have done their best to accommodate the physical decline of President Biden. Tumbling on the steps of Air Force One as he boarded proved a death-defying experience for him. Now they have rolled out the short stairs that fold out from the plane’s belly.

An August 2023 NPR story treats the issue sympathetically, of course, but even so it makes for uncomfortable reading. The caption for one painful photo accompanying the story reads: “President Biden grips the hand rail of the tall stairs as he stumbles while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on March 19, 2021.”

You can’t be too careful. According to this New York Times story, a Secret Service agent is now reportedly “positioned at the bottom of the stairs” — even the short stairs — whenever Biden boards or disembarks to make sure he doesn’t trip. The story must have figured in the White House daycare minders getting “extremely upset” with the Times.

Those daycare minders also seem to have outfitted him with a few pairs of new shoes to help him adhere to the ground and grip the treacherous short stairs of Air Force One. The Daily Mail expands on the video below in this story.

VIGOR: Biden almost trips (twice) as he boards Air Force One — despite using the short stairs to avoid tripping pic.twitter.com/CkoLnwLV2q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2024

Biden’s physical debility and pitty-pat steps perfectly represent Biden’s senescent mental decline. He is the pale shadow of the dim bulb he once was. As the Weekend At Bernie’s administration winds into its fourth year, we stumble toward an increasingly perilous future. What won’t they think of next?