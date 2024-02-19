The Burnsville shooting suspect

If you want any idea of the identity of the deceased suspect in the murder of two Burnsville police officers and a paramedic yesterday, you have to turn to Alpha News (via X). According to law enforcement, the suspect killed himself. According to Alpha, his name is Shannon Cortez Gooden.

Alpha’s story on the murder of the three is here. The suspect is obviously known to law enforcement. Why hasn’t he been identified? Your guess is as good as mine. The Star Tribune has the bylines of five reporters (count ’em) on its current story, but nothing on the identity of the suspect.