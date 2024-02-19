The Burnsville shooting suspect

If you want any idea of the identity of the deceased suspect in the murder of two Burnsville police officers and a paramedic yesterday, you have to turn to Alpha News (via X). According to law enforcement, the suspect killed himself. According to Alpha, his name is Shannon Cortez Gooden.
Alpha’s story on the murder of the three is here. The suspect is obviously known to law enforcement. Why hasn’t he been identified? Your guess is as good as mine. The Star Tribune has the bylines of five reporters (count ’em) on its current story, but nothing on the identity of the suspect.
Several sources have identified Shannon Cortez Gooden, 38, as the deceased suspect in the shooting today that killed 2 Burnsville police officers and a fire medic. He petitioned to have his gun rights restored in 2020 in relation to a 2008 felony assault conviction. pic.twitter.com/dqtDo6VHrX
— Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) February 19, 2024
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.