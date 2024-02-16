The Daily Chart: Real Gaslighting

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions fell again last year, and the Biden Administration will no doubt claim that it is because of their “Inflation Reduction Act” measures promoting renewable energy. In fact, the reduction owes almost entirely to the growth of natural gas power generation:
So what does Biden do? Announce new measures to throttle natural gas production and distribution.
Chaser—here’s why restricting U.S. natural gas exports is stupid:
