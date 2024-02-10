This just in: Underneath UNRWA

The Times of Israel has sent out an alert on this breaking news story by Emanuel Fabian: “Directly beneath UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters, IDF uncovers top secret Hamas data center.” Subhead: “Subterranean facility for terror group’s intelligence needs, beneath UN complex in upscale Rimal neighborhood, discovered after interrogations of Palestinian prisoners.” Datelined Gaza City, the story opens this way:

Beneath the Gaza Strip headquarters of the controversial United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known commonly as UNRWA, the Hamas terror group hid one of its most significant assets, the Israeli military has revealed. The subterranean data center — complete with an electrical room, industrial battery power banks and living quarters for Hamas terrorists operating the computer servers — was built precisely under the location where Israel would not consider looking initially, let alone target in an airstrike.

In a sense, this story says it all about the insidious forces with which Israel is contending, including the Biden backstabbers. Please read Emanuel Fabian’s long and detailed first-hand report here (and check out his own accompanying photos). Quotable quote (IDF Col. Nissim Hazan): “UNRWA provides cover for Hamas, UNRWA knows exactly what is happening underground, and UNRWA uses its budget to fund some of Hamas’s military capabilities, this is for certain.”

So much news comes out of the war that it is difficult to keep up. Edward Luttwak brings his expert knowledge to bear on the grit and ingenuity Israel brings to it in his Tablet column “Why Israel is winning in Gaza.” I think many readers will find it of interest.