Getting to know UNRWA

Israel’s war on Hamas has had several side effects. One such is the exposure of UNRWA a functional arm of Hamas. As Michael Rubin puts it:

The rot surrounding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East keeps accumulating. Not only did the UNRWA allow Hamas command posts under local hospitals and the UNRWA’s own headquarters, but UNRWA employees hid weaponry in their homes and then reportedly participated in the Oct. 7 kidnappings in Israel. Some employees held Israeli civilians hostage in the aftermath of the mass kidnapping. Israel alleges that 10% of UNRWA employees are Hamas members, a figure that, if anything, seems low.

Yesterday the IDF played a recording of an UNRWA employee boasting about kidnapping an Israeli woman on October 7. The UNRWA employee is only one of several hundred UNRWA employees in Gaza who are operatives in Gaza terrorist groups. Yesterday IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari held a press briefing to play the recording. Here is his introduction to it:

The information that I am about to share is distressing and some people may find it triggering, but we have an obligation to share the truth about what happened on October 7th, 150 days ago. We have a duty to expose the truth about those who took part in this brutal massacre. Today, we are declassifying a call that we intercepted, made by Yusef Zidan Salimam Al-Khuairl, a Hamas terrorist who took part in the massacre of October 7th. But he is not just a Hamas terrorist, he is also an UNRWA employee working as a teacher in a UN elementary school in Gaza. The terrorist is heard speaking on the phone roughly 7 hours after Hamas began invading Israel:

Murdering; mutilating; massacring; kidnapping; raping; and burning entire families alive. On the call, you can hear him bragging about the Sabaya is a female captive that he got his hands on. He’s talking about one of our girls. He is talking about one of the women. The term “SABAYA” used by this UNRWA worker is an Arabic term, meaning ‘female captive’ with a possession, a possession of a captor. “Sabaya” is exactly the same word used by ISIS to describe the Yazidi women they captured, and did horrific things to. I want you to listen to the conversation, I want you to hear the tone… how they brag…how they laugh…how they talk about women…How they call her a “noble horse”… Listen.

The IDF has posted text and video of the briefing here. Below is the video.

Below is the recording of the call Hagari plays in the briefing. “Listen.”

This is an @UNRWA teacher.

This is a proud @UN employee.

This man's paycheque is paid by YOUR taxes.

This is a man sharing his successes.

This is a man who sees women as #sabaya, the term ISIS used for slaves.

This is the terrorism of #October7massacre

This is UNRWA… pic.twitter.com/VcPOkz49Yf — Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) March 4, 2024

Via Richard Kemp/X.