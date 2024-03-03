Loose Ends (246)

• Reminder that once upon a time leading Democrats opposed illegal immigration and called for stronger border enforcement:

Chaser—Once upon a time Democrats also understood that a surge of illegal immigrant depressed wages for unskilled labor. A reminder from Democrat economist and Obama alum Jared Bernstein:

One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.

• I’ve finally figured out why Democrats are indifferent to rising crime and especially massive retail theft—it’s a clandestine tax increase! No, seriously:

• Be careful what you wish for? You may recall a couple weeks ago a short note here about how the repulsive Adam Schiff, now running for the Senate in California, was cleverly trying to eliminate his Democratic Party rivals by boosting Republican Steve Garvey with “attack” ads claiming that Garvey is “too conservative for California” and “voted for Trump twice” (wink, wink) in the state’s perverse top-two jungle primary system. Well guess what:

Ex-MLB great Steve Garvey leads Adam Schiff in California Senate race: poll Former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres star Steve Garvey is ahead of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in California’s nonpartisan Senate primary, a new poll shows. Garvey, a Republican and 10-time MLB All-Star, snagged 27% support in the Los Angeles Times/Berkeley IGS poll released Friday. Support for Schiff in the hotly-contested race for the seat formerly held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was measured at 25% by the pollster.

Still very much an uphill race for Garvey in November if this poll holds up in the primary this week. But still, it would be a matter of cosmic justice if Garvey pulled off an upset, and was able to thank Schiff for all his help. Stay tuned. . .

