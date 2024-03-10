Murder In Progress [Updated]

The people you see in this video are not fit to live in a civilized society. Problem is, I’m not sure we have a civilized society.

The white girl died. Nothing is going to happen to the black girl who did this with the St Louis prosecutor, who is a Soros DA. https://t.co/pHcS493mCu — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 10, 2024

UPDATE: At last word, the victim of this incredibly vicious assault is alive but in critical condition. She was having a seizure on the street and apparently has sustained brain damage. But, at last word, she had not yet died.

FURTHER UPDATE: Per a PL commenter, the school district has released a mealy-mouthed statement that equates perpetrator and victim. But what else would you expect from DEI liberals?

“It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.” The black girl apparently has Hamas status. She’s a victim deserving kindness and respect, just like the girl she put in critical condition.

Condolences to “everyone involved.” Bullshit. One girl beat another girl to within an inch of her life. She may yet die, and she likely will be brain-damaged. The only condolences are due to the victim and her family. As for the rest, the girl who assaulted her should be prosecuted for, at a minimum, attempted murder, and sent to prison for decades. Those who stood by and did nothing can’t, legally, be prosecuted, but they should be shamed and ostracized for the rest of their lives. They don’t need “emotional support” from a “crisis team.” They need to be taught what it means to be a human being. But that obviously won’t happen in the St. Louis public school system or, evidently, in their homes.

ONE MORE: A reader emails to say that the Soros prosecutor in St. Louis has resigned. I don’t know whether that is correct, or whether his or her successor is another pro-crime prosecutor. There are a lot of them around, these days. But I pass his message on for what it is worth.