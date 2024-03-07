Woeful Wokery Whacked Again

You may recall a few weeks ago the Biden Administration backed down in the face of public outrage when it emerged that one of its wokesters in the Department of the Interior proposed to remove a statue of William Penn from federal property in Philadelphia in favor of some kind of statue or public art that would be more “welcoming.”

Well, they done it again. A wokester in the Veterans Administration proposed in a memo to remove and ban any display of the famous Alfred Eisenstaedt photo of the jubilant sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square on V-J day in 1945. Because this photo depicts “a non-consensual act,” it has to be banned because it might constitute a hostile environment or cause snowflakes to melt or something. Some people thought the memo must be parody, but it was real:

The head of the VA has reversed this stupidity. However, I propose that if Trump is indeed elected again and allowed to take office next January 20, one of his first executive orders should be to require that “Baby It’s Cold Outside” be played at least once every day, or perhaps at shift change, in every VA hospital.

P.S. Now, if someone proposes expunging every picture of Joe Biden creeping on a child or grown woman, I’d be down for that.