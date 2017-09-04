Power Line’s Next Comedy Legend

Power Line is honored to be the venue for our regular Friday feature from Ammo Grrrl, but it is long past time that we acknowledge a faithful Power Line reader and frequent supplier of pictures and ideas for the Saturday photo gallery: comedian/magician David Deeble. You should subscribe to his YouTube page, and follow him on Twitter, where he rivals Iowahawk for timely takes on the current news, like this:

Here are a couple of 30-second bits from his act that will give you the flavor of things. I especially like his subtle subversion of leftism with his plastic bag bit in the second one:

Here David explains the arc of his career, and how he re-invented his entire act after an injury:

Now if Power Line ever gets its act together and puts on our long-promised wine weekend retreat or a cruise to somewhere, we’ll be sure to include a double bill evening performance by David and Ammo Grrrl.