Posted on September 4, 2017 by Steven Hayward in Jokes

Power Line’s Next Comedy Legend

Power Line is honored to be the venue for our regular Friday feature from Ammo Grrrl, but it is long past time that we acknowledge a faithful Power Line reader and frequent supplier of pictures and ideas for the Saturday photo gallery: comedian/magician David Deeble. You should subscribe to his YouTube page, and follow him on Twitter, where he rivals Iowahawk for timely takes on the current news, like this:

Here are a couple of 30-second bits from his act that will give you the flavor of things. I especially like his subtle subversion of leftism with his plastic bag bit in the second one:

Here David explains the arc of his career, and how he re-invented his entire act after an injury:

Now if Power Line ever gets its act together and puts on our long-promised wine weekend retreat or a cruise to somewhere, we’ll be sure to include a double bill evening performance by David and Ammo Grrrl.

