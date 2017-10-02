Kaepernick donated $25,000 to group honoring cop killer

Colin Kaepernick has received favorable publicity for pledging $1 million in charitable donations. But according to the Washington Times, $25,000 of that money has been donated to an outfit called Assata’s Daughters, which is named after former Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur.
Assata Shakur was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1973 shooting death of New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster. He was sentenced to life in prison, but staged a jailbreak. Shakur now lives as a fugitive in Cuba.
Assata’s Daughters was founded in 2015. Its mission, according to the outfit’s website, is to “develop and train young people, ages 4-19, in the Black queer feminist tradition and in the spirit of Assata.”
Thus, Kaepernick is promoting the work of an organization dedicated to training young people in the spirit of a convicted cop killer deemed a “domestic terrorist” by the FBI.
Assata was originally a member of the murderous Black Panthers. However, she found them insufficiently militant. Thus, she joined the more radical Black Liberation Army.
When she killed Foerster during a stop for a traffic violation, she was already wanted by the police on several felony charges, including bank robbery. She and those in the car with her open-fired on the police. One trooper was wounded and Foerster was killed, execution style, at point blank range.
Kaepernick isn’t just a fan of Assata’s Daughters. He’s a fan of Assata Shakur. Recently, he tweeted a birthday greeting to her.
This is the man behind the kneel-down movement. Like Assata Shakur, he hates America and he hates the police.
That’s his right, and in my view it shouldn’t cost him his job (if that’s what’s happening). But make no mistake: The movement Kaepernick has tried, with some success, to stir up among NFL players should be understood as part of the same subversive anti-American movement he’s backing by donating to Assata Daughters.
Kaepernick’s apologists, some of whom defend his kneeling down on the absurd theory that it is “a sign of veneration” for America, are either disingenuous or blind.