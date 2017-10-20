Listen to Donald Trump speak to gold star widow

Yesterday, John Kelly provided the context to President Trump’s call to the family of Sergeant La David Johnson. Kelly said that he has talked with Trump about the kind of words that offer some small solace to grieving Gold Star families.

Gen. Kelly is uniquely qualified to counsel the president about this. He has made consoling calls to families and received such a call when his son was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

The words that Rep. Frederica Wilson found objectionable were along the lines that Kelly says he recommended to the president. It’s important to keep in mind that, as Kelly suggested, families in the midst of unbearable grief don’t all react the same way to these kinds of calls.

Clearly, it was reasonable of Trump to consult with Kelly. However, this seems to have been a case in which Trump didn’t need advice.

Gold star widow Natasha De Alencar has released the audio of a phone conversation she had with Trump in April about the death of her husband who was killed in Afghanistan. The audio speaks for itself, as does the fact that Ms. De Alencar released it amidst the controversy that the ridiculous Rep. Wilson ginned up:

