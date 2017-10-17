Loose Ends (30)

A couple of short items worth noting today.

• First, in the New York Times story yesterday on how the Weinstein scandal is opening the floodgates of sexual harassment charges, this wonderfully droll sentence appears:

Woody Allen served as the imperfect messenger for those cautioning against what he termed a “witch hunt.”

Did they really write this with a straight face? What next: “Bernie Madoff served as the imperfect messenger for investment executives praising the acumen of the Securities and Exchange Commission.” Or perhaps: “Colin Kaepernick served as the imperfect messenger for inconsistent quarterbacks who demand to be starters.”

• Less, Lesser, Lessig strikes again. We’ve commented occasionally before about what a delusional, puffed-up poseur Harvard’s Larry Lessing is, but this week he’s outdone himself. Turning up in Newsweek (yes, I know—you didn’t think Newsweek still existed), Lessig lays out how Hillary Clinton can still become president:

If number 1: If Trump is definitively found to have colluded directly with Russia, he would be forced to resign or be impeached. If number 2: If Trump is removed, Vice President Mike Pence would become president. If number 3: If Pence becomes president, he should resign too, given that he benefited from the same help from Mother Russia. If number 4: If Pence resigns before appointing a vice president, Ryan would become president. If number 5: If Ryan becomes president, he should do the right thing and choose Clinton for vice president. Then he should resign. “The answer seems unavoidable: He should nominate the person defeated by the treason of his own party, and then step aside and let her become the president. “Without doubt, if Ryan did the right thing, that would be the most extraordinary event in the history of America since the Confederate Army fired on Fort Sumter. But unlike that, this event would build the union, not divide it.”

Sure, and as Wayne says in Wayne’s World, monkeys might fly out of my butt: