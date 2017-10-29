Perez says

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is not only a lawyer, he served as Secretary of Labor under President Obama and as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Holder Justice Department. It therefore makes a certain kind of sense that he was invited to give the sixth annual Birch Bayh Lecture at Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

In his lecture Perez spoke on the subject of “The Lawyer’s Duty: Social Justice, Racial Justice, Economic Justice.” Lawyers in attendance could even receive continuing legal education credit for hearing Perez out.

However, I hope the students in attendance at Perez’s lecture weren’t listening too closely or taking him too seriously. Perez actually said this (audio below): “The Electoral College is not a creation of the Constitution. It doesn’t have to be there.”

The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher posted the audio and reports on Perez’s ruminations here. Scher adds: “The DNC did not respond to an inquiry into whether Perez truly thinks the ‘Electoral College is not a creation of the Constitution.'”

