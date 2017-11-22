Today in . . . What the Hell?

Just when you think things can’t get any weirder, they do:

GOP rep apologizes for lewd photo shared on Twitter Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) is apologizing for not using “better judgment” after a nude photo of him surfaced on social media earlier this week, The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday. Barton’s acknowledgement that he appears in the photo emphasizes that the women he was involved with in the past, one of whom may have shared the photo, were above the age of consent and willing participants. “While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women,” Barton said in a statement. “Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down,” he continued.

Okay, so it’s not a sexual harassment or sexual assault case, but jeebers. (Though perhaps there will be more to this story. How did these texts get out except by one of the women he was involved with, who may be bitter about Barton for some reason, since he acknowledges that these relationships—plural, note—have all ended.)

TMZ has posted the actual pic with, thank God, some editing, but I still don’t advise it unless you have fully digested your lunch.