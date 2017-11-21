The tweet of the day (it was yesterday, actually) comes from Dan McLaughlin. So many have been swept up in the tide of sexual assault and harassment accusations that it is hard to keep track of them all, but arguably the second most consequential figure implicated so far (second only to Bill Clinton) is John Conyers:
John Conyers settled charges of sexually harassing staffers during the time his wife was in prison for taking bribes on the Detroit City Council.
The perfect Democrat power couple.
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 21, 2017
