Why Do Progressives Hate Progress?

That’s the question Steven Pinker of Harvard addressed in a short lecture I saw him deliver back in June at the annual Breakthrough Dialogues in Marin County, and I am delighted that Breakthrough has now posted video of his ten-minute talk.

This is an except of Pinker’s book forthcoming next spring, Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress. You might think these aren’t controversial ideas, but in fact the heart of leftist post-modernism is an attack on Enlightenment rationality. So although Pinker is mostly a liberal in conventional terms, he’s an ally in arms against the nihilist cultural left.