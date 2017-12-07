Posted on December 7, 2017 by Scott Johnson in Arab Israel conflict, First Amendment, Israel

Baked in the cake

The tweet below finds the intersection of two of this week’s big stories. On the one hand, we have the oral argument in the Masterpiece Cake Shop case. (Professor Phillip Muñoz has published an illuminating essay on the deep issues baked into the case.) On the other hand, we have President Trump’s declaration that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The infamous Linda Sarsour is the Israel-hating Democratic activist who has ruled that Jerusalem is not Israel’s capital. Although Sarsour doesn’t do anything as productive or artistic as the proprietor of Masterpiece Cake Shop, the tweet revisits the case as a sort of law school hypothetical changing up the facts to make a point.

Via Rabbi Joshua Borenstein.

