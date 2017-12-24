From Jerusalem, merry Christmas

In the video below the ebullient Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu wishes Israel’s Christian citizens and Israel’s Christians friends around the world a merry Christmas from Jerusalem (“the capital of Israel”). Compare the news from Jerusalem presented by Netanyahu with the news from the Muslim world presented by John here. The prime minister concludes with “a proposition for our Christian friends.” I thought readers might want to check it out.
Merry Christmas from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel! pic.twitter.com/ChhsuqudW8
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 24, 2017