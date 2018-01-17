Apple Contributes to Economic Boom

CNBC’s Twitter feed sums up Apple’s announcement on its intention to expand operations in the U.S. in the wake of the GOP’s tax reform:

BREAKING: Apple says it will contribute more than $350 billion over the next five years to the US economy through investments, will add "over 20,000 new jobs through hiring at existing campuses and opening a new one"https://t.co/vb0JiOg9hP — CNBC (@CNBC) January 17, 2018

Over 20,000 new jobs–an extraordinary number. Also, Apple will pay $38 billion in U.S. taxes on its foreign cash holdings of $252.3 billion, which will free the company to bring as much of that money to the U.S. as it wishes, without incurring any further tax penalty.

If President Trump weren’t mentally unfit for office, there is no telling how well the economy would be doing!