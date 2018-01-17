Posted on January 17, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Economy

Apple Contributes to Economic Boom

CNBC’s Twitter feed sums up Apple’s announcement on its intention to expand operations in the U.S. in the wake of the GOP’s tax reform:

Over 20,000 new jobs–an extraordinary number. Also, Apple will pay $38 billion in U.S. taxes on its foreign cash holdings of $252.3 billion, which will free the company to bring as much of that money to the U.S. as it wishes, without incurring any further tax penalty.

If President Trump weren’t mentally unfit for office, there is no telling how well the economy would be doing!

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line