Did CIA Use Entertainers to Smear Trump? [Updated]

The biggest scandal of our time is the manner in which the Democratic Party, under Barack Obama, weaponized the intelligence agencies and the FBI for political purposes. An obscure news story–obscure but for the fact that it was linked by Drudge–suggests that the CIA may have used entertainment personalities to smear Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration.

The story relates to Moby, who I take it is an entertainer of some sort. It emerged in an interview:

Last February, following the Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, Moby posted on social media claiming to have insider information on connections between the Trump administration and Russia. The producer/DJ said that “after talking to friends in DC,” he had allegedly learned that the Fusion GPS dossier was “100% real” and that the Russian government was “blackmailing” the president. Now, in a new interview with WFPK in Louisville, Kentucky, Moby has doubled down on his claims…. Talking with WFPK’s Kyle Meredith, Moby cited “active and former CIA agents” who were “truly concerned” about Trump’s collusion with Russia. “They were like, ‘This is the Manchurian Candidate, like [Putin] has a Russian agent as the President of the United States,’” he said. “So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, ‘Look, you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things just in a way that … sort of put it out there.’”

Moby could be lying, of course. There is a lot of that going on these days. But if he is telling the truth, the matter could hardly be more serious. It seems doubtful that “active and former CIA agents” would seek to meddle in a presidential election without the tacit approval, at least, of political appointees at the head of the Agency.

Moby mutters darkly about Trump’s supposed Russian connections:

He added, “It’s really disturbing and it’s going to get quite a lot darker. Like the depths of the Trump family in business and their involvement with organized crime, sponsored terrorism, Russian oligarchs, it’s really dark.

As I have noted before, the Trump organization has projects in at least 11 countries, but Russia isn’t one of them. Imagine what the press and the CIA would be able to manufacture if there were actually some connection, however innocent, between Trump and Russia!

UPDATE: Scott points out that in addition to possibly being a liar, Moby could have been duped. He wonders whether CIA agents would actually identify themselves as such to someone like Moby. Good question! I don’t know the answer. Until recently, I never would have imagined that a top FBI investigator would send his lover easily discoverable texts about how they can stop the Republican nominee from winning the presidency. Would present or former CIA agents identify themselves as such to entertainers in order to convince them to assist in the campaign to destroy the Trump presidency? I don’t know. But CIA agents and officials have done things in recent years that I never would have imagined, like leaking to reporters to try to destroy the Trump presidency. But the point is a fair one: in addition to possibly being a liar, Moby could have been duped by people having nothing to do with the CIA.