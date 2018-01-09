“Drive Fast—Freeze a Yankee,” the Sequel

Apparently I am not the only one who recalls the great Texas taunt from the 1970s, “Drive Fast, Freeze a Yankee!” A sharp-eyed reader who hails from San Antonio directs me to a contemporary tune from the time, “Freeze a Yankee,” recorded by The Folkel Minority, which sounds like a band name straight from the imagination of Christopher Guest in A Mighty Wind. The video is below, but here’s a couple of the lyrics for people who may not be able to watch with the sound turned up at work:
Freeze A Yankee,
Drive 75 and freeze ’em alive
Freeze a Yankee
Let your thermostat rise and give ’em a surprise
Governor Briscoe promised us
that if any damn Yankee raised a fuss,
He’d turn off the gas, cut off the oil,
and let ’em all freeze and boil. . .
Senator Kennedy told me himself
That he wouldn’t let us drill
on the continental shelf
So, when they tried to get
Texas to drill another well
We could tell them all to go to ……
Hyannisport!
Now, President Carter was a good ole boy
A southerner thru and thru,
But when he asked
all American’s to sacrifice,
He really meant …you know who
Good stuff. Enjoy: