In search of lost texts (3)

The most detailed account that I have seen of the missing text messages between the FBI’s famous lovers is the FOX News story by Brooke Singman, Alex Pappas, and Jake Gibson. Please read it and check it against my comments in the adjacent post (2) of this series.

The period of missing text messages is approximately December 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017. The FOX News story quotes Attorney General Sessions: “I have spoken to the Inspector General and a review is already underway to ascertain what occurred and to determine if these records can be recovered in any other way. If any wrongdoing were to be found to have caused this gap, appropriate legal disciplinary action measures will be taken.”

Something does not compute. At least I am unable to make it add up. I am undoubtedly missing the explanation. I submit for your consideration Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s letter dated December 13, 2017, to Senators Grassley and Johnson that I quote in (2) and have now uploaded to Scribd (below).

2017 12 13 Horowitz DOJ to RHJ CEG Strzok Text Messages by Scott Johnson on Scribd