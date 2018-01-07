Sundance explains it all, or not

The pseudonymous Sundance (Mark Bradman) is the proprietor of the Conservative Treehouse site (Bradman spells it Tree House). As a reader, I find him incredibly frustrating. He is a poor and clumsy writer. The basics of exposition seem to have escaped him. He is verbose. Clarity is a casualty of his style. Occasional translation of his prose is required (“This timeline is so transparent it’s deafening”). One needs constantly to be wary of gaps between assertion and evidence in his commentary. I do not take what he says at face value.

With these qualifications, readers may nevertheless want to review his recent post headed “Operation Condor – How NSA Director Mike Rogers saved the U.S. from a massive constitutional crisis…” It represents the culmination of his research on the timeline, the cast of characters, and the story that may underlie the Obama administration’s surveillance of the Trump campaign.

In previous posts, Sundance has included the long Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court order that bears on his analysis. I’m embedding it below.

Top Secret FISA Court Order – President Obama Spying on Political Enemies by The Conservative Treehouse on Scribd