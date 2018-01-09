Up from Google

James Damore is the former Google employee who famously expressed heterodox thoughts while in the employ of the company. Represented by Harmeet Dhillon, Damore and David Guteman filed a class action lawsuit against Google yesterday in California state court under various provisions of California employment law. FOX News reports briefly on the lawsuit here, CNN here, and TechCrunch here.

Putting the merits of the lawsuit to one side, and the issues raised by its pursuit as a class action, the complaint makes for interesting reading. I have a close friend who is both an extremely successful businessman and a man of character whom I greatly respect. He got my attention yesterday with a message transmitting the complaint against Google: “I couldn’t stop reading this. I cannot even imagine how miserable it would be to work at Google with management like this.”

Damore vs Google Class Action Lawsuit by zerohedge on Scribd