What Trump (And Everyone Else) Is Up Against

We had a lively discussion last night on the Power Line VIP video chat about the “permanent government,” or “the swamp” as Trump and others call it, and how difficult it is to conquer. It reminded me that I’ve been thinking for years about teaching an entire course based on episodes of the great “Yes, Minister” and “Yes, Prime Minister” BBC series, which holds up astoundingly well after 30 years because it contains timeless truths about the nature of modern bureaucracies.

Like this scene, about “the right people having power.” I guarantee that this is precisely the way much of the Washington establishment (including too many Republicans happily entrenched in it) regards Trump: