Posted on February 1, 2018 by Scott Johnson in James Comey

Deep thoughts by James Comey

Among those who are preparing for the release of the Nunes memo tomorrow is former FBI Director James Comey (via Twitter below). Comey pretends to a sort of Olympian detachment, as though his conduct in office is not in issue. He certainly conceives of himself as an Olympian figure, perhaps sprung like Athena from Zeus’s brow. By my lights he is the least self-aware man in the United States. Move over, Jack Handey.

