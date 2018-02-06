Green Wee. . . Oh Forget It, I Give Up

Back in the 1960s, when Ronald Reagan spotted a bedraggled hippie protester with the sign saying “Make love, not war,” the Gipper quipped that from the looks of them, they weren’t capable of doing much of either. Today I think he’d say this about the climatistas. Yesterday the New York Times reported on the latest intramural controversy among the climatistas: whether they should reproduce. Now personally I can think of no better contraceptive measure than listening to a climatista drone on about the 97 percent of scientists who agree, fire and brimstone, carbon “pollution,” etc.

But here’s the Times:

No Children Because of Climate Change? Some People Are Considering It Add this to the list of decisions affected by climate change: Should I have children? . . . Among them, there is a sense of being saddled with painful ethical questions that previous generations did not have to confront. Some worry about the quality of life children born today will have as shorelines flood, wildfires rage and extreme weather becomes more common. Others are acutely aware that having a child is one of the costliest actions they can take environmentally. . . If it weren’t for climate change, Allison Guy said, she would go off birth control tomorrow. . . “I don’t want to give birth to a kid wondering if it’s going to live in some kind of ‘Mad Max’ dystopia.”

My first reaction is that these are exactly the kind of people I rather hope don’t procreate, so I’m all for them.

On the other hand, if they don’t procreate, what will happen to the market for children’s books like this:

The book, titled The Tantrum That Saved The World, tells the story of a girl named Sophia, whose life is disrupted when a polar bear, a Kiribati family flooded by the rising seas, a bee swarm, a fisherman, and others knock on her door seeking help. Annoyed at first, Sophia then realizes she has to help, so she organizes rallies to sway more people — and policymakers — to act on climate change. It’s a sweet story, and Herbert says she designed the protagonist to be racially ambiguous. Although Sophia is fair-skinned, she could be South American or mixed race, so any child can identify with her. “I wanted to keep that as vague as possible,” she says.

I think a screening of Mad Max would work better. It used to be that being cornered by a life insurance or used car salesman was the lowest rung of hell, but clearly the tables of the inferno need to be updated to elevate climate change fanatics.