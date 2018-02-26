Monday in Pictures: Canadian Idiot Edition

While there may not be a true consensus about climate change, it appears that an iron consensus has been reached on another question: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a complete buffoon.

Barkha Dutt reports in the Washington Post:

How did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the world’s favorite liberal mascot — a feminist man, with movie-star good looks, a 50 percent female cabinet and a political lexicon that has replaced “mankind” with “peoplekind” (making millions swoon) — end up looking silly, diminished and desperate on his trip to India this week? Trudeau’s eight-day India expedition has been an absolute fiasco.

How bad a fiasco? Well, this just can’t wait till Saturday.

And he dances even better than Michael Dukakis drives a tank:

The dude is a regular dance party!

At moments like this you start to wonder whether Al Yankovic’s stylings are actual satire . . . or all too accurate: