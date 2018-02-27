Neoliberal Madness

I thought it wasn’t possible to exaggerate the leftist derangement over “neoliberalism” that I mentioned yesterday in “The Perils of Neoliberalism.” Little did I know.

This requires a brief preface. Of all the academic departments that are lost in the madness of ideological leftism, what you may not know is that one of the very worst of them is . . . geography. “Geography?? Isn’t that, like, the study of maps and topography and such?” You’d think that even in the age of GPS, geography could still have a vibrant life with GIS (geographical information systems) creation, remote sensing applications, etc. But no: it is now a fever swamp of crazy. I don’t know how it happened, but somehow the left long ago figured out that geography departments were a soft target for a takeover. The most typical academic geography class or article will be something along the lines of “The Geography of Racism.” I think most professors of geography these days are probably people who couldn’t cut it in cultural studies, or mispronounced “Foucault” in their oral exams or something.

A sharp-eyed reader sent a link to the following article in ACME: The International Journal for Critical Geography, which I thought at first had to be a hoax. But no—it is real, as it the author. So here goes [LANGUAGE WARNING]:

Now there’s some finely reasoned scholarship. Want more from the full text?